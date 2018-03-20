Gallery: AmaSing concerts at Storyhouse

Hundreds of schoolchildren performed over three days

(Image: William Hay) 1 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 2 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 3 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 4 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 5 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 6 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 7 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 8 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 9 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 10 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 11 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 12 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 13 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 14 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 15 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 16 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 17 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 18 of 19 (Image: William Hay) 19 of 19