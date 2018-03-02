Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fun-filled festival for children is coming to Northwich this summer.

Funtopia will visit the town for two special visits on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24 and will return on Saturday and Sunday, August 11 and 12.

Organisers say Funtopia is perfect for tots to tweens, and filled with bouncy castles, obstacle courses, activity inflatables, crazy golf, under 5s area, circus skills, and an interactive play system.

A BBQ, refreshment stands and gift fayre will also be open each day.

Funtopia is ‘pay and play all day’ so when festival-goers have purchased their wristband they can go on any activity as many times as they like.

And it’s not just for kids, parents are encouraged to join in the fun as well! Many of the activities are suitable for parents to play on, such as the golf course, interactive play system, bungee run and log roll. You can even have a bounce with your little ones on the ‘parents and tots’ castle.

Senior Event Manager at organisers Pick ‘n’ Mix Events Mark Hanson said: “We established Funtopia last year, to provide families with a value-for-money day out.

“I’m a father of four and I can rarely find a family day out for less than £100, this ends up being a very expensive six week holiday. My kids love Funtopia. We can enjoy a full day out, without it costing our usual full price.”

Wristbands are very priced at £7 for children (1-16 years) and £2 for adults (17+ years).

The event is being held at Verdin Park, Northwich. Tickets can be purchased on the day from 9.30am and the event is open 10am-4pm.

Visitors are advised to use public transport or find alternative parking as spaces are filled quickly.

Some activities will be subject to height and age restrictions.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/funtopiauk .