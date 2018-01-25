Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FREEDOME trampoline park near Cheshire Oaks has launched its new toddler party packages for pocket sized birthday bouncers for just £10 per person.

FREEDOME’s new Tots Party Package has been specially designed for children aged two to five and includes 60 minutes of jump time, a choice of mini hotdogs or sandwiches and snacks, as well as a 30-day toddler jump pass for the birthday boy or girl, so the fun can continue long after the party ends.

All toddler party packages will also include a dedicated planner exclusive for each event and a VIP host who will be on hand at times during the party to cater to everyone’s needs. Unlimited fruit flavoured squash or slush and water will also be provided for all children in the party, as well as jump socks.

Managing director of FREEDOME Peter Brown said: “We are asked about toddler parties at FREEDOME on a daily basis, so we’re incredibly excited to now offer our brand new Tots Party Package. We have spoken to a lot of parents and taken their feedback on board, tweaking our regular packages to ensure our new toddler parties have everything they’d need at the same great value for money.”

FREEDOME is a heart-pumping, immersive adventure park offering much more than just your average trampoline park. They hold regular FreeBees toddler sessions every day at 9am for children aged two to five, as well as extra sessions between 10am and 1pm every weekday during term time. FreeBees also has its very own 30 day toddler pass, which are available to purchase online and over the phone for just £16, saving you over £100.

FREEDOME’s Toddler Party Package can be purchased online or by calling the park on 0151 356 7494.