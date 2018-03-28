Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harlech Foodservices of Cheshire, North Wales and Merseyside have got together with the Chester Food and Drink Festival at this Easter’s event to provide visitors with free cooking classes.

Sam Elliott, development chef at Harlech, is looking forward to the Easter showpiece. He said: “We know this is the biggest event of its type anywhere in the UK at Easter and we thought it was the perfect chance for us to show people just how easy great cooking can be with the right skills and, of course, the right produce.

“Our buyers scour the region for the best possible produce to ensure much of what you eat when you go out is the finest your chef can find and at the festival this year we will be talking to our many clients and, of course, showing some great skills in the kitchen. I am really looking forward to it.”

Sam and his team have put together three different classes that include:

11.30am: Making mini-burgers using the purity sauce bursts and Bwydlyn mince, all presented on mini slider buns.

1.30pm: BBQ marinated chicken and steamed buns with a huge depth of flavour

3.30pm: A Prawn Ramen where cooks will make a broth and cook various veg and prawns.

Festival organiser Briony Wilson is delighted with the partnership. She said: “We were so pleased when Harlech said they wanted to team up with us at this year’s festival. Sam and his team are just delightful and full of great ideas that making cooking fun.

“I know our many visitors are going to love their classes and, of course, enjoy eating all the food. I advise people to book their tickets online and then sign up to these free classes because they will fill very quickly.”

The festival runs over the Easter weekend at Chester Racecourse and with good weather 30,000 people are expected on the Roodee to see and taste food from over 150 different stalls featuring foods from every corner of the planet, cooking demonstrations from Paul Rankin, Chris Bavin, Jun Tanaka and chefs from the best restaurants of Cheshire and North Wales.

There are also free children’s cooking classes, free barbecue masterclasses, all for £6 when purchased online. For more information go to www.chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk.