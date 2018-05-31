Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Intermittent showers didn’t dampen the spirits of those who turned out for the first ever UptonFest in Chester on Sunday (May 27).

More than 4,000 people turned out to the family-friendly event held at Upton Pavilion and the Queen Elizabeth II playing fields on Wealstone Lane for hours of live music, arts and crafts stalls, a funfair, go-karts, segway rides and even a dog show.

Organised by Chester Beer and Wine, UptonFest aimed to be the ultimate community event, and it certainly lived up to expectations, with attendees describing it on social media as ‘a fabulous day’.

Upton councillor Jill Houlbrook who has been a supporter of the event from the start, said: "I’ve loved being part of this festival. As parish councillors we are always looking to promote Upton and raise the profile of the area and the wonderful resource we have in the Pavilion and QEII Playing Fields, and this has been absolutely perfect."

Organisers also worked with Friends of the Earth to make the event completely straw free, with 1,200 reusable cups used at the event.

Organiser Sue Mason said: "We have made so many aspects of this festival unique – the reusable cups, the number of local charities we have supported at the event, making sure that there was activities for everyone of all ages and abilities.

"It has been a huge undertaking, but worth every minute. The feedback we have had has been amazing, and we are already planning next year’s UptonFest!"