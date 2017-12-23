Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Looking for fun festive things to do with the kids? The Liverpool Ice Festival is open throughout the Christmas holidays including Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

(Image: James Maloney)

Liverpool Christmas Ice Festival is the perfect place to keep the kids occupied over the Christmas holidays or for couples or friends alike who are looking for something great to do over the festive season.

The festival, down at the Pier Head, is open every day except Christmas Day until January 7 and is packed with exhilarating rides, a huge ice skating rink, thrilling ice slide, enchanted forest-themed ice bar and lovely festive markets.

And on Friday, December 29 there’s a special Disney On Ice themed morning skating session from 10am-12pm. The Disney On Ice themed morning skate is sure to make your little ones’ Christmas break extra magical as they can dress up as their favourite Disney character and can skate along to some classic Disney On Ice tunes and enjoy Disney activity colouring in sheets and mazes.

Those visiting the Ice Festival will be able to carry on the festivities and tuck into German frankfurters, sip on warm mulled wine and fully loaded hot chocolates, indulge in bubble waffles and crepes packed with delicious toppings, and try a Yorkshire pudding wrap at the Christmas markets.

(Image: James Maloney)

Open from 10am until 7pm Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, it’s perfect for keeping the kids occupied for a family day out. The Liverpool Christmas Ice Festival is open from 10am-10pm on Saturday 23, Friday 29 and Saturday 30 December. And 10am-9pm on Wednesday 27 and Thursday, December 28.

Liverpool Christmas Ice Festival runs through Christmas and New Year until January 7. Adult skate tickets are priced £11.50 / teenagers13-15, OAPs, students & concs £10.50/children 3-12 years £9.50/family (2+2 or 3+1) £36; ice slide tickets are £5 for three runs and can be bought in advance online by visiting www.icefestivalliverpool.co.uk .