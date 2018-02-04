Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London based dance company, Let’s All Dance, is coming to Chester with its original touring ballet for children, The Princess and The Frog.

“We are so excited to be touring our very first magical ballet again,” said Let’s All Dance founder Orit Sutton.

“This is our fifth season with this show and we always love how engaged and excited children are every time we bring it back.”

The production, with the theme of friendship at its core, combines all the ingredients to charm audiences young and old.

Fantastic dancing, gorgeous costumes and crystal clear story-telling draws everyone into the heart-warming tale. The show runs at 30 minutes and is followed by a photo opportunity for children with the dancers on stage.

In addition to touring world-class theatres, Let’s All Dance shares the love of dance with local schools along the way, bringing the classic fairytale to life for as many children as possible.

As well as producing professional productions, Let’s All Dance runs dance parties, dance classes and events for children and is dedicated to inspiring children and families to discover the power of dance.

Founder Orit Sutton’s 25 years of performing, choreographing, directing, producing and teaching experience, mixed with the highly trained talents of her dancers, ensures the delivery of challenging, exciting and inspiring dance lessons, parties and productions.

The Princess and the Frog can be seen at the Forum Studio Theatre in Chester on Saturday, February 10 at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

This production is suitable for all ages, especially 2-9-year-olds, children with special needs and families.

Tickets can be booked via the Forum Theatre’s box office at www.tiptopproductions.co.uk.