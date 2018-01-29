Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A superb family show offering fun-filled theatre for 3-8-year-olds is heading for Ellesmere Port during February half term.

The colourful Chit Chat Chalk Show coming to Whitby Hall in the town’s Green Flag park will see ‘a beautifully choreographed piece of physical theatre which brings poignancy and pace, not to mention a huge dollop of laughter, to a mesmerising 60-minute performance’.

Devised by two of the freshest young companies in the UK, contemporary dance group Hawk Dance Theatre and physical theatre The Knotted Project, the show delivers a powerful message about just how important it is for children to talk about their feelings.

The heart-warming, positive message comes across in a playful riot of dance, performance, giggles and chalk dust packed with interaction with the children in the audience getting involved sitting among the set and the performers and playing an integral role.

With funding from Arts Council England, the show will stop off at Whitby Hall on February 21 at 11am and 2.30pm.

Tickets priced £7 (concessions £5) from Action Transport Theatre on 0151 357 2120.