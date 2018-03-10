Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Egg-citing Easter fun awaits you at Tatton Park with a host of activities between Good Friday, March 30 and Easter Monday, April 2.

In the mansion, chef Albert Joubert is preparing an eggs-traordinary dessert to celebrate Easter in style, but he is missing several vital ingredients. Can you harness your sleuthing skills to help him find them before the pudding is spoilt? Once you’ve located them all you can help Chef Joubert add the finishing touches to this remarkable pudding! And tots can have fun too as they look out for the chicks that have hidden in the Mansion – watch out they seem to be have escaped to the state rooms as well as the servants’ quarters.

Easter wouldn’t be Easter without a trail in the great outdoors. Look high and low for the Easter egg pictures through Dairy Wood Way and spell out a seasonal word for the chance to earn your chocolate treat. The race is on in the gardens as you take on friends and family in our fun egg and spoon race and Easter egg rolling competitions. Challenge your loved ones and see who will emerge victorious.

Down at the farm, see how your Easter eggs are made in the new cookery room and take the recipe to try at home. Meet the adorable newly hatched chicks and watch Berry the Jersey cow being milked and her milk turned into butter by Aunt Mary. There’s a prize for the best designed Easter egg each day so visitors can let their imaginations run wild. And of course there are Easter eggs to be discovered across the farm – will you be able to find them all?

In the courtyard more family-friendly activities and delicious home-cooked food will be on offer in the award-wining tearoom and restaurant. And if you’re looking for any last minute Easter gifts you’re sure to find them in the gift shops and Easter Shopping Fair in the Tenants’ Hall featuring artisan food producers, craft, fashion, home furnishings and much more. The fair is open from Saturday to Easter Monday only.