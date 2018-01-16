Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He may have been the most short-lived Time Lord of them all but former Doctor Who star Paul McGann will still be a big draw for the 2018 Liverpool Comic Con later this year.

The Liverpool-born actor starred in a 1996 TV movie which attempted to relaunch the series which had not been seen on the small screen since 1989.

Although the one-off special is fondly remembered by fans, it did not prove successful enough to be picked up as a series and it was another nine years before writer Russell T Davies managed to revive the show with Christopher Eccleston in the lead role.

However, McGann has taken part in a series of audio adventures as the Eighth Doctor who also made a widely acclaimed return to live action TV in a mini episode created especially for the series' 50th anniversary in 2013 called The Night of the Doctor.

McGann has also played roles in The Three Musketeers and Alien 3 and will be among other stars signing autographs on March 10-11.

Other names confirmed for the event so far include Dirk Benedict from The A-Team and Battlestar Galactica, Lou Ferrigno from the 1970s series The Incredible Hulk, former Doctor Who companion Sophie Aldred and Hattie Hayridge from Red Dwarf.

The event is back in Liverpool Exhibition Centre this spring, organised by a new company.

Previous organisers MCM Comic Con announced last year they would not be returning to the city, despite more than 20,000 visitors attending the Merseyside event.

The full line-up has yet to be announced although cosplay enthusiats and sci-fi fans can expect the most prestigious line up yet, retro arcade game cabs, full size sets, props to browse through and Q&A sessions with their favourite on-screen characters.

Aside from these activities, there will be a number of meet and greet zones, signing and autograph areas and merchandise stands.

Tickets are available online, starting from £16.50 for an individual day ticket to £31.90 for a weekend ticket.