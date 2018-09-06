The video will start in 8 Cancel

Disney's Magic cruise ship is set to dock on the River Mersey this weekend.

The vessel will be bringing Mickey Mouse and all his friends for their fourth visit to Liverpool tomorrow (Friday, September 7) - and hundreds are expected to attend.

The cruise ship which has 11 decks, holds 1754 passengers, 915 crew and is almost 1000ft in length is arriving to a day of family attractions in the city.

Princes Dock will be transformed into a magical garden wonderland for the special occasion reports the Liverpool Echo.

And Cruise Liverpool will be hosting a Magical Garden Party complete with bandstand playing host to many acts throughout the afternoon.

Families are being told to look out for dance flash mobs by the Adam Brown Dance company and colourful and magical street theatre, too.

There will also be prizes for the best dressed Disney princes and princesses in the crowd.

Snacks and treats will be also available throughout the day and will include pizza, crepes, candy floss, ice cream, YogBar, and fish and chips.

This special event will take place on Princes Parade from 4.00pm until Disney Magic sets sail to Dover at 7.45pm.

In addition to the enchanted events, Liverpool Waters will also be hosting Dragon Boat Racing throughout the same day at Princes Dock.

Liza Marco, asset manager at Liverpool Waters, said: "The Disney Magic cruise ship is always a welcome attraction to Princes Dock.

“We can’t wait to welcome Disney fans and local people to Liverpool’s waterfront to enjoy the wide array of events that are planned for the day, including live music, dance flash mobs and an amazing sail away show.”

The vessel will berth at Liverpool Cruise Terminal, Gate Two, in Princes Dock and she will be in the city for 12 hours.

Hundreds of Disney Magic fans are expected to head to greet the ship and crew with a warm welcome.

Timetable

7am: Disney Magic arrives.

4-7.45pm: A FREE family friendly magical garden party-themed celebration will take place on Princes Parade

There will be a bandstand and many acts throughout the afternoon including magical street theatre and dance flash mobs by the Adam Brown Dance Company.

To add to the fun, the best dressed Disney Princesses and Princes will be in with a chance to win some prizes.

7.45pm: Disney Magic will leave and the event is set to end with a sail away show.

Food and drink

Nearby will be food outlets which offer fish and chips, pizza and treats including ice cream, candy floss and crepes.