Students at Christleton High School are putting the final touches to their next stage musical production, Mary Poppins Jr.

Telling the story of the ‘Practically Perfect’ nanny and her adventure with the Banks family has been four months in the making with singing, dancing and acting rehearsals, and over 80 students are set to tread the boards for each performance.

Head of Performing Arts of the school, Simon Phillips, said: “This has been a hugely enjoyable production for the students to work on.

“With our upper school students we produced Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in November and we wanted to give our younger cast the opportunity to work on something equally colourful and energetic; when the performing rights for Mary Poppins Jr were released, just last year, it became the obvious choice”.

The cast is led by Victoria Jones in the role of Mary Poppins and Archie Pytches as Bert; Archie’s last appearance was as the charismatic Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, last year at the school.

In addition to the principal cast, chorus and talented dancers, there will be a crew made up of staff and almost 20 students in roles from stage crew to lighting and sound to props.

Supporting the performance will be a professionally installed sound/lighting rig and over 100 specially made, beautiful costumes

The junior version of the show is a specially arranged, shorter, version which still tells the full story within a 90 minute running time and includes of your favourite songs such as “Practically Perfect”, “A Spoonful of Sugar”, “Feed The Birds”, “Jolly Holiday” and, of course, the show-stopping “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” at the end of act one.

When asked whether or not Mary Poppins will ‘fly’, Mr Phillips was intentionally vague; “... that information comes at the cost of a ticket!”, he said.

The show runs from Tuesday, June 19 to Sunday, June 24 at the school and tickets are available from the Box Office button on the school’s website at www.christletonhigh.co.uk .