Keeping children entertained throughout the lengthy school summer holidays can prove challenging to say the least.

Throughout August, Gordale Garden and Home Centre in Burton, Wirral is holding its annual programme of summer holiday activities designed to bust the boredom for children aged 2-10.

Activities are educational, engaging and above all fun.

Sessions feature all the popular themes, plus some exciting new additions, including funky frogs, medieval modelling and the final frontier.

Sessions run in-store from August 1 to Friday, August 31 from 11am-noon and 2-3pm, and are suitable for both boys and girls.

Over the years, these activities have proved to be extremely popular, so it’s recommended to book to avoid disappointment.

Visit gordale.co.uk/events to view full details of each activity and dates. Booking is online only. The cost per activity is £6.50 or £12 for two (two adults free with each child).