A Chester branch of the world’s fastest growing trampoline park operator has an exciting line-up in store for Christmas Eve.

This Sunday (December 24) Flip Out Chester will be holding their Flippin’ Christmas Eve event.

The team is inviting everyone to come along to a family favourite featuring an indoor snowball fight for all to enjoy.

The second biggest trampoline park in the world, based at Chester Gates Business Park, will be paid a visit by Santa Claus and his grotto on Christmas Eve, offering all attendees a special meet and greet with Saint Nicholas himself just before the big day.

Flip Out Chester will also be hosting a festive photo booth to get the perfect Christmas snap with family and friends, along with some festive elves to entertain guests, face painting, a balloon artist creating some amazing shapes and ninja elves showing off their best flips and tricks.

It is the place to be for all the family this Christmas Eve, as Flip Out Chester caters for those aged 6 months to 106-years-old.

As their saying goes: ‘if you can walk, you can bounce’.

Area manager Mike Randall said: “We’re so excited to host our Christmas Eve snowball fight. There’s lots in store for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to see you all.

“The event is selling out fast so make sure you book your place as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets for the Christmas Eve event cost £10 per person which will include two hours’ worth of bouncing and all the festive activities.

There will be four sessions for guests to attend which are 9am to 11am, 11am to 1pm, 1pm to 3pm and 3pm to 5pm.

It is advised that tickets are purchased in advance via goo.gl/4QHTg9 or by calling 01244 956777.