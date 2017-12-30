Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cinderella staged by Tip Top Productions at the Forum Studio Theatre in Chester city centre boasts a fully professional cast and runs until Friday, January 5.

Written by the founder and chair of Tip Top Peter Swingler OBE the show has received critical acclaim from seasoned theatre reviewers including The Reviews Hub and We are Chester. Audience members have also been taking to social media to heap praise on the traditional seasonal offering across Facebook and Twitter.

Awarding the show five stars in her review, Emma Boswell for The Reviews Hub said: “The cast have the children in the palm of their hands throughout. The energy is infectious. Not to be missed.”

Whilst Tori Erskine of popular Chester blog We Are Chester said: “Panto season has well and truly arrived at The Forum Studio Theatre and with an unbelievable bang...if you are looking for something over Christmas that all the family can enjoy, Cinderella is definately one to add to the top of your diary.”

(Image: Mark Carline)

The cast includes familliar faces from previous Tip Top Pantomimes including Jade Pritchard as Cinderella and Joe Woolford, as Prince Charming, Dan Ellis as Buttons, Andrew Rawlinson-Heath as Dandini, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother and Julie Blagrove as Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother. Completing the Cinderella cast which would not be complete without the horrid Ugly Sisters, are Kevin Dewsbury as Candy Hardup and Ethan Holmes as Floss Hardup.

The panto is directed for Tip Top by Steve Davies, who said: “The response to this year’s pantomime has been phenomenal. We’ve had some fantastic five-star reviews and in addition, audience members have been taking to social media to tell us just how much they have enjoyed it.

“The cast and crew are having a ball and want make sure everyone has a fun filled time when they come to see the show, the feedback we’ve received is a testament to all their hard work.”

Following on from Cinderella, Tip Top are playing host to a variety of visiting companies including the ever popular Houghton Weavers who bring their ever popular mix of music and comedy to the theatre on Saturday, January 20 at 7.30pm.

Other events include a tribute to the music of Simon and Garfunkel, Children’s fairytale The Princess and the Frog, a celebration of the music of Mowtown and half term fun for all the family as Tip Tip stages Roald Dahl’s The Witches from Wednesday, February 21 to Saturday February 24.

Full details of all upcoming shows at The Forum Studio Theatre can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online. Alternatively, contact the Box Office on 01244 341296.