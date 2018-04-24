Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children from Chester primary schools joined minstrels, knights and jesters to celebrate St George’s Day in the city centre on Monday (April 23).

City artist Russell Kirk retold the story of St George with the help of pupils from: Upton Heath, Dee Point, Overleigh St Mary’s, JH Godwin, Hoole All Saints and University Chester Free School in a theatrical extravaganza and parade through the streets of Chester.

St George was no match for Chester’s dragon so the Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels stepped in to save the day.

Elsewhere, children from other local primary schools celebrated St George’s Day by dressing up learning about the the story of St George.