Preparation is now well under way ahead of the annual Chester Races Family Funday fixture.

Taking place this Sunday (August 5) at Chester Racecourse and once again sponsored by principal partner MBNA, the family funday is packed full of activities for youngsters in addition to the seven races throughout the afternoon.

Throughout the day, a carefully curated list of activities will be on offer for youngsters. Kids can try their hand at crafts, giant games, a climbing wall and enjoy the inflatable play zone.

Chester FC will be hosting a football zone, with speed and target shots, beat the keeper, mini games and skills sessions. Special guests from Chester FC’s first team have also been invited down to the open course to show mascot Big Lupus how it’s done.

Spearheading the day’s activities, MBNA will be hosting a chance to win multiple prizes throughout the afternoon and handing out goodie bags with activity raceday programmes, with the help of Dee 106 who’ll be broadcasting from the racecourse during the afternoon. DJs David Phillips and Darren McCoy will be joined by Chester the Cat and the Dee Street Team and looking to interact with the crowd and entertain with music and chat.

Face painting, a petting zoo and a giant colouring-in wall add more fun to the running order and affiliate partners of MBNA, Storyhouse, will be hosting story-telling sessions and a colouring in competition to win tickets to The Wizard of Oz later in the year.

Hip North West regional publication for parents, Parentfolk, will be bringing a cool pop up for littlefolk (and ParentFolk too), with nail bar, hair braiding, face art and glitter bar, littlefolk will love the makeover madness, and parents can grab the chance to pick up their summer holiday printed issue too.

Local funk and soul band Yubaba, a hit at last year’s event, are back for a second year to entertain all ages throughout the afternoon between races.

Head of brand and social media at MBNA Paul Sinclair said: “We are once again delighted to be the title sponsors of the MBNA Family Funday, through our sponsorship of Chester Racecourse. This day has now become an annual tradition and we look forward to being an integral part of this fantastic day out for families.

“For this year MBNA will bring together some of our key local partners for a community event on the Roodee as we continually aim to make good stuff happen.”

Car parking pay lanes open from 9am on the day and parking is available to purchase at just £11 per car on arrival by cash or card. Pedestrians are invited to come on to the course and pay on the day on the gate.

Gate 9 will be open from 9am and racegoers with pushchairs can avoid the steps onto the open course and enter via Gate 12 (from 11.30am), underneath the Grosvenor Bridge. All other enclosure gates will open at the usual time of 11.30am.

Racing begins with The Thyme People Nursery Handicap Stakes at 1.50pm and concludes with The Horseradish Handicap Stakes at 5.10pm.

Tickets to the 23rd annual Family Funday fixture start at £12 per adult on the open course, while entry for children aged 17 and under is free to this and all Chester Racecourse meetings.

The open course has a designated picnic area, where barbecues, gazebos and a small amount of alcohol are permitted when brought in by car and consumed within this area.

Some hospitality packages and enclosures are already sold out but there is still time to secure your tickets. Purchase your tickets online at chester-races.com, over the phone on 01244 304 600 or in person at the Chester Racecourse box office.

All children’s activities are provided free of charge. Minimum age and height restrictions may apply for some of the activities on offer. Due to the volume of attendees on the open course, queues for activities should be expected. Please be aware a dress code is in operation.