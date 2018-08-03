Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Chester dazzled family and friends with a spectacular performance of their new show Trouble’s A Brewin.

As part of PQA’s curriculum, students have the once in a lifetime chance to perform in the heart of London’s theatreland and, for one night only, get to experience the thrill and buzz of performing on a West End stage.

PQA Chester had the freedom to be as imaginative and creative with their part of the show as they liked, from the casting and staging right through to the choreography.

This new show is a musical comedy set in a fictional Mid-West town in the 1870s. Sheriff Trifle is on the hunt for a group of bandits who threaten to disturb the peace ahead of the town’s 11th birthday.

The sudden disappearance of fifty big ones means that it’s up to Sheriff Trifle to catch the thieves and save the day.

Principal of PQA Chester, Aisling Swift, said: “The students should be so proud of all their hard work in the run up to the show. Their professionalism, their confidence on stage and how they delivered their lines to perfection resembles the work of some of the top West End stage performers. Above all the students had fun and absolutely loved performing in front of a sell-out crowd.”