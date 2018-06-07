Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's first ever Autistic Pride event will celebrate members of the autistic community with a special picnic in Grosvenor Park next month.

It's been organised by Vicars Cross couple Sara and Liam Harvey ahead of this month's worldwide Autistic Pride Day - both of whom have autism, along with their six-year-old son Frank.

The pair are advocates of promoting positive awareness of the condition and run regular video blogs online under the name Agony Autie to communicate with other parents of autistic children.

Now Sara and Liam are preparing to host Chester's first ever Autistic Pride event with a picnic in Grosvenor Park on Sunday July 1.

Held from midday-5pm, the free event will feature autistic poetry, musical performances, impromptu Stim-Dances and speeches throughout the day, as well as games, kite-flying, face painting and creative craft activities.

Sara's mum Samantha told The Chronicle: "It is a celebration of autism and about breaking the stigma and leading to more understanding.

"It's a place to just be yourself. The council are kindly letting us use the pavilion for the day. There will be juice and cupcakes for the kids but we would love people to bring their own picnic to celebrate together," she added.

"We hope lots can join us on the day and meet other autistic people, in an environment of acceptance, pride and celebration of autistic neurology and culture."

The Agony Autie team are also looking for autistic musicians, speakers, dancers and poets to take part in the festivities. If you think you can help, email agonyautie@gmail.com

Attendees are advised to bring their own bankets, water and food.