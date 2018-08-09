Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We may not be halfway through August yet but it's never too early to start thinking about Christmas.

Before we know it, it'll be time to wrap up all warm and cosy and glug on a gluhwein - so let's get planning for this year's festive season in Chester.

There's lots going on in the city that has already been announced, with even more to come as the festive season draws closer.

Here's what we know is happening so far:

What are the dates for the Christmas Market in Chester?

(Image: Ben Taylor's Photography)

This year, the market takes place from Friday, November 16 until Saturday, December 22 outside the Town Hall Square and Chester Cathedral.

They will be trading between 10am-6pm Sunday to Wednesday, 10am–8pm on Thursdays and 10am–7pm Friday and Saturday.

What can I expect from the market?

You're in for a magical time - there will be more than 70 traditional wooden chalets all wrapped around a sparkling Christmas tree, and an abundance of festive treats

There will be an abundance of festive treats and gifts on offer, including quality local and regional products, crafts, clothing, accessories, jewellery, unique gifts and stocking fillers.

Cosy up with a festive tipple or two in the Real Ale Bar where you can enjoy a festive cocktail or pint of regional cask and tickle your tastebuds with a delicious hog roast or sweet and savoury pancakes.

And there will also be artisan crafts and speciality foods with everything from cheese, jam and pies to fudge, ales and liqueurs.

What other Christmas events are happening in Chester this year?

The Snowman

It's getting to be quite the regular feature at Chester Cathedral each Christmas, and is always hugely popular.

There are still some tickets on sale for this magical showing of festive favourite The Snowman, which takes place this year on December 21 and 22, complete with a live orchestra.

Specially written and composed by Daniel Whibley, it tells the heart-warming story of Dillon the Donkey, an ordinary donkey with an extraordinary dream that takes him on a journey that will change his life.

And every performance of The Snowman features a young local soloist singing the haunting Walking in the Air solo. Could it be more Christmassy? Get your tickets here

The Lanterns at Chester Zoo

(Image: Chris Payne Images)

Tickets are now on sale for the zoo's annual Christmas event The Lanterns.

Running on selected nights from November 23 to December 23, the heart-warming event raises vital funds to help support zoo’s work as a conservation charity fighting to prevent extinction around the world.

With a colourful oversized Butterfly Garden, Nordic markets, stunning Christmas trees and a magical ice kingdom, visitors are invited experience the zoo in a different and much more sparkly light.

Amid a new journey through the zoo, this year’s spectacular will display new, specially created animal lanterns - one of The Lanterns most popular features from Christmases past - and additional twinkly characters lining the route.

Tickets can be purchased here

The Wizard of Oz at Storyhouse

(Image: UGC)

Family classic The Wizard of Oz is the Christmas show at Storyhouse taking place from December 7- January 6.

Based on the classic MGM motion picture starring Judy Garland, Storyhouse is staging the RSC’s version of L Frank Baum’s books, featuring the well- known songs Over the Rainbow and the title song featuring music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E Y Harburg and orchestration by Larry Wilcox.

The production will be directed by Storyhouse’s artistic director Alex Clifton (A Little Night Music, The Secret Seven, The Beggar’s Opera, A Midsummer Night’s Dream).

Get your tickets here