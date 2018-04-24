Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free signed stories for babies are to be on offer at Chester’s Storyhouse.

The city’s popular ‘Signed Storytime’ is to make a regular welcome return to the busy arts venue.

Some of the best stories for babies will be brought to life thanks to an interpreter funded by the Deafness Support Network (DSN) following a donation from One Stop Shop’s Carriers for Causes Fund.

Carriers for Causes grants are available to good causes within two miles of a One Stop shop for projects that benefit local communities.

With deafness said to be a hot topic at the moment thanks to the short British Sign Languaged film Silent Child, DSN is encouraging the families of the very youngest of children to be inspired to learn more about deafness and BSL.

A British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter will be assisting the engagement team at the Baby Rhyme Time taking place in the Chester children’s library at the Hunter Street centre at 10.15am and 11.15am on the last Friday of the month. The first will take place on Friday (April 27).

Gill Reeder at DSN said: “Watching an interpreter using BSL is always quite a captivating experience especially when they are interpreting children’s books.

“The funding will allow not only D/deaf children and their families to attend these sessions but also help hearing children to see BSL in action and maybe even inspire their families to learn more about this beautiful language.”

To find out more visit www.storyhouse.com/event/baby-rhymetime .

As with all Baby Rhyme Time sessions parents or guardians must be present throughout the sessions which will take no longer than 30 minutes.

The term D/deaf refers to everyone with hearing loss including deaf and hard-of-hearing.