The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire is full of great places to enjoy this summer and if you fancy seeing something impressive, it's definitely worth visiting one of the county's National Trust amazing properties.

They're fascinating, beautiful and also child friendly, so you can take the kids for a great day out.

Here's our pick of 5 of the best in Cheshire:

Quarry Bank Mill

Located on the outskirts of Styal, this wonderfully preserved 18th century Mill, Apprentice House and Gardens is the setting of an incredible visit.

One of the best preserved textile mills of the Industrial Revolution, there is much to see and do here - including taking a tour around the enchanting Apprentice House to get an insight into what life was like for mill children, something that youngsters today will find fascinating.

You can also explore the spectacular gardens which are full of stunning views and flowers and watch demonstrations of the working machinery, hand spinning and weaving.

Enjoy a snack at the Mill Restaurant which provides local, seasonal food - or you can even have a picnic on the mill meadow!

Quarry Bank Mill, Styal, Cheshire, SK9 4LA

The current admission prices for non National Trust members are available here

Lyme Park

Nestled on the edge of the Peak District, this stunning mansion house, the largest in Cheshire, was once a great sporting estate.

These days it's a magnificent location that was once used as a location for the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth.

Visitors can step back to Edwardian times by dressing up in period costumes and exploring the dozens of rooms. or wander the 1,400 acre estate that features a medieval herd of red and fallow deer that the kids will definitely be impressed by.

Lyme Park's gardens are so vast there's no end of things you could do, from classic garden games to a game of chase.

Lyme Park, Disley, Stockport, SK12 2NR

The current admission prices for non National Trust members are available here

Dunham Massey

This is one of the National Trust's 10 most popular stately homes, and it's no wonder.

The house stands in the grounds of a stunning garden with interesting features from history.

And there's lots to do for families all year round - from walking in the park, climbing on fallen trees and spotting the herd of fallow deer.

Discover one of the finest collections of veteran trees in England, or learn the stories of women from Dunham's past in the house.

And make sure to stop off for cream tea or a slice of cake at the Stamford café set in an 18th century stable block before you go home.

Dunham Massey, Woodhouse Lane, Altrincham WA14 4SJ

The current admission prices for non National Trust members are available here

Tatton Park

Home to 50 acres of stunning glorious gardens, including a spectacular fernery and the tranquil Japanese Garden, it's putting it mildly to say Tatton Park is one of the county's most beautifully elegant venues.

Learn some fascinating history about the rooms, collections and people who lived in the early 19th century home, or head down to the farm to make friends with pigs, goats, donkeys and a range of other adorable animals.

There's even a woodland play trail and den building area.

Tatton Park's Stableyard restaurant caters well to families too, and there is also a garden shop, gift shop, tuck shop and gardener's cottage.

Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 6QN

The current admission prices for non National Trust members are available here

Little Moreton Hall

Step back in time this summer to Tudor England at this iconic timber framed Tudor manor house, moat and manicured knot garden.

The National Trust describes it as a 'gingerbread' house lifted straight from a 'fairy story', and with its scenic moat which curls around it, not to mention its higgledy-piggledy stance, that certainly rings true.

Enjoy a guided tour of the magnificent house, which features a long gallery, Great Hall, Chapel and Parlour, and explore what daily life was like as a Tudor.

In the summer there's lots of fun for the family, including the 'You Smell' trail and other hands on smelly activities.

Little Moreton Hall, Newcastle Rd, Moreton, Congleton CW12 4SD