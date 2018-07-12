Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following huge queues outside Build-A-Bear at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet , bosses at the centre have said that they are no longer accepting customers at the shop.

Hundreds of families have been queuing since early this morning to try and grab a bargain in their 'Pay Your Age Day' promotion.

The offer is precisely what it says – a child pays their age to create one of the popular teddies.

So instead of paying the usual £25 or so for a character, a three-year-old for example would pay £3, with a minimum £1 charge for under ones.

Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet made an announcement on their Facebook page just before 1.30pm today.

It read: "The response to the Build-A-Bear ‘Pay Your Age’ Day event at all of Build-A-Bear’s UK locations has been overwhelming and unprecedented, including here at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks.

"The crowds have greatly exceeded expectations and as a result the store is no longer able to accept additional guests for this event. We are working closely with Build-a-Bear to assess the situation and appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding."

Hundreds of people have also been queuing all day at the Build-A-Bear store in Chester and pictures emerged on social media this morning with some shoppers telling us that they'd been queuing since 8am.

At 10.30am the queue in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre was from the store's door to the Pepper Street entrance with people commenting on social media that staff had informed shoppers that the current wait was about SIX hours.

Tess Handoll was one of the first people in the queue at 8am. She told us: "I managed to make two bears with my boys and was out of the shop by 9.30am.

"The staff were super friendly and efficient at getting us all through but still made the experience feel special considering the volume of people."