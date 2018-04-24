Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An entertaining and imaginative performance - Ensonglopedia of Science - will transport the audience on a captivating musical journey through the A-Z of science.

There will be a song about science for each letter of the alphabet starting with atoms, blackholes, cells and DNA.

In this fast-paced drama, the audience is told to expect the unexpected when it comes to the Lion Salt Works Museum on Friday, May 18.

The performance starts at 7.30pm (doors open at 6.45pm) and it is suitable for adults and children over seven-years-old.

Tickets cost £9 per adult and family tickets are available for £24.80 and at £21.95. Parking is free. Tickets can be bought by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/cheshireruraltouringarts, at the museum or by calling 01606 275066.

Performed and written by John Hinton, a multi award-winning creator of musical comedies about Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and Marie Curie, in Ensonglopedia of Science, he plays a wide range of genres on a vast array of instruments.

The evening is designed to captivate anyone from seven-years-old upwards who has a passing interest in understanding the universe. There will be some audience participation with a gentle quiz element for audiences.

Lisa Harris, director of place strategy at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “This fun, pacy performance sounds as though it will enchant both children and adults alike as well as being very enlightening.

“I am delighted that such a fun and entertaining show will be available in the historic Thompson suite in the Grade II-listed buildings of the Lion Salt Works Museum.”

The performance lasts for 70 minutes plus interval and is brought to the Lion Salt Works Museum as part of the Cheshire Rural Touring Arts Spring Season.