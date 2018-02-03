Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CBeebies favourite Bing will come to Chester as part of a huge live tour of the UK.

Bing Live! will visit Storyhouse on Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6.

Fans will get to join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs.

The CBeebies favourites will be brought to life in a brand new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical puppetry.

Bing Live! is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families.

The show will also bring together a first-class creative team to ensure a quality family entertainment stage show for audiences of all ages.

Bing is adapted for the stage by Helen Eastman with costumes and puppet design by Tahra Zafar.

As head of costume, hair and make-up for the Olympic and Paralympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies staged in London, 2012, Tahra managed the production of 23,000 costumes for all four ceremonies.

Since its launch on CBeebies, Bing has been a huge ratings hit and it’s the number one top rated pre-school show on BBC iPlayer.

Celebrating the joyful, messy, reality of preschool life, Bing finds the big stories in the smallest moments that little ones and the grown-ups in their lives will recognise – whether it’s dropping your ice-cream or losing your favourite toy.

The series has won an International Emmy Award in the Kids’ Pre-School category in 2016, a Writer’s Guild Award and a BAFTA nomination for Best Pre-School Series.

The animated series, which saw Mark Rylance make his children’s television debut voicing Flop, is produced by Acamar Films. Creative director of Minor Entertainment Andrew Collier said “We’re thrilled to be bringing Bing to the stage - we know families throughout the UK love Bing as much as we do, and we can’t wait to see children’s faces light up when they meet him at the theatre for the first time.”

CEO of Acamar Films and producer of Bing Mikael Shields said: “Seeing Bing take a leap from the screen to the stage is hugely exciting for all of us at Acamar.

“We are thrilled to be working with Minor Entertainment to bring the ‘Bing Live’ shows to our young audience.

“Introducing Bing fans to possibly their first experience of theatre is a tremendous creative challenge and Minor has shown imaginative flair, exceptional attention to detail, and their passion for bringing preschool characters to life has been evident throughout our collaboration with them.

“We can’t wait to watch the reaction from Bingsters to seeing Bing and Flop on stage next year.”

For more information visit www.bingliveshow.com .