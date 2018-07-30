Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Broughton Shopping Park is holding a programme of free activities for children this summer where youngsters can learn all about the animal kingdom.

The fun and educational events will run at the centre every Wednesday, from 11am - 4pm, throughout the six-week holidays until August 29.

Kids can enjoy interactive lessons on bees, bugs and birds from animal experts and costumed characters, including learning about the importance of bees and how to spot birds of prey.

Activities on offer include puppet shows, singing and dung beetle dancing, bird ball making, and badger burrow storytime.

Broughton Shopping Park will also be transformed into different animal habitats for sensory play and learning throughout the summer.

Outside Tesco, the birds, bugs and bees play area will include a pelican-shaped slide and insect-filled sandpit.

The park will also launch an ‘underground station’ near Nando’s, a walkthrough tunnel and live wormery where little ones can learn about the creatures that live beneath your feet.

The programme aims to teach kids about animals and their environments, so fun facts and information will be displayed around the centre.

Centre manager at Broughton Shopping Park, Alan Barker, said: “Last year’s animal activities went down so well with children and their parents that we decided to bring the programme back – this time focused on bees, bugs and birds.

“As a parent, I know how difficult it is to keep kids occupied over the school summer holidays, but our free educational events will help parents do this, and make sure the children are learning something along the way too!”

The full event schedule is listed below:

Wednesday, August 1 (11am-4pm) – Working Worms and Super Ants – Children can meet William Wormsworth, the poet worm puppet who will tell the story of the soil cycle and worms’ role in it.

Wednesday, August 8 (11am-4pm) – Birds over Broughton – A day focused on dinosaur descendants… birds! Kids will learn how to spot a bird of prey, join a bird singalong and make tasty bird ball treats to take home.

Wednesday, August 15 (11am-4pm) – Bedtime in the Burrow – Fun and interactive learning about animals who live underground, such as badgers, foxes and rabbits. This includes mini mammal racing and a badger bedtime story.

Wednesday, August 22 (11am-4pm) – Tiny Transformers – Little ones get a lesson on insects and their transformations into flying creatures via a chrysalis.

Wednesday, August 29 (11am-4pm) – Creepy Crawlies – A playful day all about creepy crawlies such as spiders and centipedes.