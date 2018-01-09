Parenting website motherandbaby.co.uk has compiled its annual list of baby name predictions for the year ahead, and it looks like traditional monikers are still set to be a popular choice.
Last year, the top ten names for both boys and girls stayed relatively the same as 2016, with Amelia and Oliver keeping their spots at number one – there were only three new entries across the board (Noah, Mia and Ella).
2018's prediction list includes a rise in gender neutral names, as 'parents move toward more fluid notions of gender and identity'.
Amelia has been ranked number one for a whopping six years now, and Oliver’s been there since 2013. Isabella breaks into the Top 10 this year despite Isabelle with an ‘e’ not making the Top 20.
See the top baby names lists below:
Top gender neutral baby names for 2018:
1. Max
2. Alex
3. Charlie
4. Andy
The top boys' names for 2018:
1. Oliver
2. Reggie
3. Reuben
4. Theo
5. Thiago
6. George
7. Jack
8. Harry
9. Noah
10. Jacob
11. William
12. Charlie
13. Henry
14. Muhammed
15. Tom
16. Lloyd
17. Finn
18. Atticus
19. Arthur
20. Logan
The top girls' names for 2018:
1. Amelia
2. Emily
3. Olivia
4. Ella
5. Ava
6. Meghan
7. Mia
8. Jessica
9. Isla
10. Isabella
11. Ada
12. Matilda
13. Evelyn
14. Ivy
15. Emmeline
16. Nora
17. Aurora
18. Victoria
19. Emma
20. Luna