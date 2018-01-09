Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parenting website motherandbaby.co.uk has compiled its annual list of baby name predictions for the year ahead, and it looks like traditional monikers are still set to be a popular choice.

Last year, the top ten names for both boys and girls stayed relatively the same as 2016, with Amelia and Oliver keeping their spots at number one – there were only three new entries across the board (Noah, Mia and Ella).

2018's prediction list includes a rise in gender neutral names, as 'parents move toward more fluid notions of gender and identity'.

Amelia has been ranked number one for a whopping six years now, and Oliver’s been there since 2013. Isabella breaks into the Top 10 this year despite Isabelle with an ‘e’ not making the Top 20.

See the top baby names lists below:

Top gender neutral baby names for 2018:

1. ​Max

2. Alex

3. Charlie

4. Andy

The top boys' names for 2018:

​1. Oliver

2. Reggie

3. Reuben

4. Theo

5. Thiago

6. George

7. Jack

8. Harry

9. Noah

10. Jacob

11. William

12. Charlie

13. Henry

14. Muhammed

15. Tom

16. Lloyd

17. Finn

18. Atticus

19. Arthur

20. Logan

The top girls' names for 2018:

1. Amelia

2. Emily

3. Olivia

4. Ella

5. Ava

6. Meghan

7. Mia

8. Jessica

9. Isla

10. Isabella

11. Ada

12. Matilda

13. Evelyn

14. Ivy

15. Emmeline

16. Nora

17. Aurora

18. Victoria

19. Emma

20. Luna