One of the most popular annual events in Chester is about to return for another year - the Pat Collins Funfair.
The fair opens at the Little Roodee Car Park on Thursday, May 3 and will be open from 4pm until 10pm on weekdays.
On Saturday, May 5 and Saturday, May 12 it’s open from noon until 10pm and from noon-8pm on Sunday, May 6.
This year there is an unlimited ride wrist band offer available for the Thursday dates (May 3 and 10) from 4pm-7pm or 7pm-10pm.
If you are under 1.2 metres in height, the wristbands are available at £6.99.
If you are over 1.2 metres in height, the wristbands are available at £13.99.
The Chester Races season begins on Wednesday, May 9 for three days so parking may be more difficult on these days.