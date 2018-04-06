Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of families made the most of free family fun this Easter at Cheshire’s Anderton Boat Lift near Northwich .

On offer were free Easter egg hunts and the opportunity to enjoy decorating a gingerbread man free-of-charge to take home.

Entry to the Anderton Boat Lift’s grounds, exhibition and shop is always free, as is access to its new £50,000 play area. Throughout Easter, visitors to the site could also opt to pay and take a boat trip either through the Lift itself or along the River Weaver.

Duty Manager at Anderton Boat Lift Graham Wood said: “It was great to see so many children and their families enjoy the free Easter egg hunt, gingerbread decoration, craft activities and the play area that has been designed to resemble the giant lift and which was new last year.

“I particularly like seeing the look of sheer wonder in the eyes of children when they see the giant lift for the first time – and the look of amazement when they then realise the huge structure is carrying boats. It has been a really happy Easter and we welcome everyone back to enjoy the Lift’s on-going activities.”

The Anderton Boat Lift is one of the seven wonders of Britain’s waterways and is an engineering masterpiece, being the world’s first ever successful boat lift. It is often referred to as the ‘Cathedral of the Canals’ and is run by the Canal & River Trust Charity. The Lift sits in a spectacular location between the River Weaver and the Trent & Mersey Canal and is an interesting combination of working historic structure and fun, educational experience.