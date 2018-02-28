Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AmaSing is a new community interest company which is committed to organising and developing exciting and inspiring community projects and performances linked with singing, music and arts.

The company’s activities provides a positive benefit to a diverse range of communities from a variety of backgrounds and cultures.

AmaSing aim to work collaboratively with educational establishments including primary and high schools, colleges, universities and art specialists to develop and enhance children’s wellbeing, confidence and self-esteem. They also support professional development for teachers and training teachers in developing skills and opportunities to deliver singing, music and arts in the daily school curriculum. The projects bring community cohesion and develop links between different groups from a variety of backgrounds, cultures and needs. Amasing wants to open up arts and music especially singing to all children from all walks of life and show that through music that all communities can excel together to create something that everyone can be proud of.

For their first project they are thrilled to be performing at the wonderful Storyhouse, Chester’s brand new theatre and arts centre.

This project has involved 34 primary schools from Chester and Ellesmere Port, students from The University of Chester, House of Dance and The Hammond School dancers, fantastic professional composers Matt Baker and Andrew Smith, The Catholic High School choir ‘Voicebox and the talented adult vocal group ‘Harmonix Vocal Collective’.

The performances, three in total on March 12-14 are presented by the actor Simon Smithies.

Over the three days there will be more than 1,000 children performing a selection of songs.

Three of the songs have been specially composed for the project. Two songs were funded by The Philip Barker Creative Centre Charity. The first one was created by the children, the University of Chester students and Chester based composer Matt Baker about making the world a better place and is called ‘If we Could Rule the World’.

(Image: Mark Carline)

The second song was commissioned as the opening song for the show and has been composed by Manchester based composer Andrew Smith and is a mash up of many famous pop medleys.

AmaSing and Andrew Smith have pledged to support Macmillan Cancer Charity in this project and Andrew has written an uplifting pop song in aid of the charity called ‘Live My Life to the full’ which inspires the children to believe in themselves and live every day to the full. This song was sung by 1,000 children and auditioned on Britain’s Got Talent. West Cheshire College joined forces with AmaSing for this and recorded the schools performing and created a brilliant video to use which can be seen on youtube, twitter, facebook and the AmaSing website. It reached over 55000 people.

In April AmaSing are planning to re-record this song with the help of Edge Recording Studio to put on ITunes and sell to make more money for Macmillan so please support them and watch this space!

Another charity AmaSing is supporting and raising awareness for is the brilliant Chester Zoo and the children will be singing a song which was specially written by composer Ashley Faith supporting Chester Zoo’s Save the Songbird Appeal. During this project Chester Zoo have been visiting schools and running workshops related to this appeal educating children from foundation years up to Year 6.

(Image: UGC)

All songs sung in the concerts have been arranged by composer Andrew Smith will be on keyboard and will also be leading the brilliant AmaSing band sponsored by Oliver and Co Solicitors, with Liam Hardwick on drums, Paul Adams on Bass guitar and James Dee on Electric guitar. All dance moves will be led by the fantastic House of Dance teachers Jules Guile and Chloe Vickers. The AmaSing Children singing will be directed by Rachael Borman.

There are still some tickets available for the performances which can be purchased from www.amasing.org.uk or Storyhouse website.

Money from every ticket sold will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support so don’t delay if you haven’t booked to see this huge community of Chester and Ellesmere Port Children perform and unite together and sing their hearts out. It is going to be an AmaSing night!!