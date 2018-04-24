Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former BBC presenter and afternoon tea etiquette expert Diana Mather is supporting a charity Royal Wedding Afternoon Tea in aid of children’s cancer charity The Joshua Tree at Abbeywood Estate and Gardens in Delamere on Friday, May 18.

Diana travels the world teaching social and business manners. She has taught afternoon tea etiquette in India, China, Iran, Uzbekistan and the UAE, as well as introducing many international clients to the delights of afternoon tea at Fortnum and Mason in London.

She is a regular contributor to television and radio programmes, giving advice on etiquette, image and style and is in increasing demand as a speaker.

Diana was a presenter and newsreader for BBC Northwest for more than 10 years.

The Royal Wedding charity afternoon fundraiser has been organised by The Joshua Tree to support families affected by childhood cancer across the north west.

Fran Wilson, community events co-ordinator from The Joshua Tree, said: “We’re throwing a Royal Wedding Charity Tea Party to celebrate the marriage of Harry and Meghan and also support local families affected by childhood cancer.

“On Friday, May 18 we’ll be treating supporters to a sumptuous afternoon tea at the Abbeywood Estate in Delamere - including a free tour of the extensive and impressive gardens.

“We’ll be hosting a ‘wedding gift’ raffle and will treat you like royalty with our special guest speaker whilst we also raise our glasses of fizz to toast the new couple.”

Lunch starts at noon and guests can enjoy free garden entry beforehand as part of the £25 ticket price.

There will also be live classical music, a ‘lookalike’ royal couple wedding raffle and a sumptuous afternoon tea, including a glass of fizz on arrival.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/royal-wedding-charity-tea-party-for-the-joshua-tree-tickets-42316077527#tickets or from The Joshua Tree on 01606 331 858. Tables of eight or more receive a free bottle of fizz.