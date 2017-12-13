Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Christmassy telling of ghost stories is on offer as Ellesmere Port-based Chalice Productions returns to the town’s National Waterways Museum.

After successful performances at Halloween, this weekend (December 16 and 17) will again see the mysterious tale of the darker side of children’s author Edith Nesbit.

‘Edith in the Dark’, for young people aged 14 and over, sees Edith escaping another boring social event by retreating to the attic. But she is not alone.

A handsome stranger and her housekeeper join her in the dark and claustrophobic setting to listen to Edith’s stories.

Instead of her much-loved children’s tales Edith regales the group with her early terrifying horror stories. As midnight approaches a deeper mystery involving the three begins to unfold.

(Image: Terasa Newton@Chalice Media)

Chalice artistic director Laura J Harris reveals: “The writer, Philips Meeks, may even be attending. He got in touch after the last performance and said he’d been following our progress, that he loved what we’d done with it, especially changing things up with our all-female cast of three who play about nine roles each throughout.

The play’s lead, Charlotte Rhodes, is said to have been inspired to research the life of the famous children’s author but was shocked to discover how little has been documented about the modern literary giant.

Tickets, £8, are available from the National Waterways Museum on South Pier Road with the performances at 7pm.

At the Christmas festival held at Whitby High Chalice had a live music corner promoting talented local performers and a stall with a number of hand-made gifts for sale, as well as a raffle. The raffle is still running and will be drawn by Father Christmas at Chalice’s Christmas Eve matinee performance of ‘The Nativity is Cancelled’ also at the boat museum.

Chalice’s Corey Newton performed some of his magic tricks in front of crowds for the first time and wowed Ellesmere Port mayor Nicole Meardon.

Mary Sheriff, who was playing her guitar, is also appearing in ‘The Nativity is Cancelled’ running on December 23 (7pm) and 24 (2pm), tickets £5 adults and £3 children.

The comedy, written by Laura Harris, will be performed by Chalice Productions and the Boaty Theatre Company which is based at the museum.