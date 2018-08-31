Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Fully Monty night is heading for Ellesmere Port tonight with the hope of raising £5,000 for charity.

The idea was started by businesswoman Lindsey Letman, director of Leigh’s stationers on Station Road back in the spring.

Lindsey posted that ‘as it works out lots of us have either lost someone to breast cancer or testicular cancer, or have managed to beat it. So the idea is to do the Full Monty in the Port.”

That quickly led to 270 comments with Lindsey explaining: “Our inspiration came from watching ITV Full Monty male and female celebrities.

“Myself and a few other ladies got together to see if we could do something similar to support these great cancer charities and the people affected by these illnesses.

“Once we had our meeting and discussed what we thought should happen we then put it out to the public via social media asking who would get involved in supporting and of course taking part in this fantastic cause.”

She continued: “The response was fantastic, people offering to take part in performing the dances and also helping in any other way. Before we knew it we had ladies and men willing to perform the dance routine, we had a male and female choreographer to assist our dancers through their journey of learning the dance routine.

“Each and every one of the dancers and choreographers have worked tirelessly in their free time to rehearse the routine and it’s fantastic.

“We have many people who have volunteered their free time to help behind the scenes from free hire of The Whitby Club, lighting and sound, tickets/posters, photographers to the disco to collecting generous donations for our raffle, makeup artists and hairdressers all offering for free to make our dancers look and feel fantastic on the night.”

Lindsey says ‘the help that has been given by everyone in their free time and of course all voluntary has been absolutely phenomenal’.

“Many of our dancers and volunteers have been personally affected by cancer and have done a video diary that will be played on the night, we will also have a memory board for the audience and some fantastic raffle prizes, a week’s holiday to Spain being one of the big prizes.

“The night is going to be a fabulous night with fun, laughter and possibly a few tears but what a memorable night it will be and even more so each and every penny we receive will go to breast and testicular cancer charities,” she concluded.

All will be revealed at the show starting at 7pm on Friday, August 31, for one night only. Tickets, £10, can be purchased at Whitby Sports and Social Club or Leigh’s Stationers.