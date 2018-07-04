Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you're partial to an Indian, Chinese, Italian or just favour a good old kebab at the end of a good night, Chester has something to offer for everyone.

So if you really can't be bothered cooking tonight, take your pick of what Chester has to offer in fast food takeaways.

They're not ranked in any particular order, and if we've missed any you think should be included, let us know your favourites. by leaving a comment.

Gate of India

25 City Road, Chester, CH1 3AE

If Indian food tickles your fancy, take a trip to Gate of India. This curry house on City Road is a firm favourite with fans of Indian food in Chester with a five star rating on Trip Advisor.

Their menu is described as 'extensive and tasty' with top class food and generous portions.

Mama K's Burritos

5 Canal Street, Chester, CH1 4EJ

Arizona-expat Krista Anderton (aka Mama K) set up her home made burrito business from her micro kitchen on Canal Street last year after she thought there was a distinct lack of authentic Mexican food in Chester.

Her menu is gluten free and made from fresh ingredients - and gets rave reviews from Cestrians. Read more about Krista here

Papa John's Pizza

Delamere Street, Chester, CH1 4DS

Pizza, pizza and more pizza - along with mouth watering sides including buffalo wings, jalapeno poppers and bacon cheese sticks.

You can choose from an extensive American-style pizza menu with toppings including BBQ cheeseburger and BBQ hog roast. What's not to like?

Koconut Grove

Ethos Court, City Road, Chester, CH1 3AT

'Amazing' cuisine inspired by India's Kerala region, you can get some deliciously mouth-watering dishes, including masala fried fish, lamb dosa and mangalore chicken. There are also a great range of vegetarian dishes.

Pacino's Pizza

Brook Street, Chester, CH1 3DN

If it's American takeaway you're after, Pacino's Pizza on Brook Street is a good place to try. Not only is there a vast range of pizzas, you can also choose from a huge range of other items on the menu including Smokey Joe burgers, spare ribs, pasta and jacket potatoes.

Uppercrust

128 Foregate Street, Chester, CH1 1HB

Uppercrust on Foregate Street is a popular choice with late night revellers at the bottom end of town. Pizzas, burgers, kebabs - this is a good place to grab some fast food on the go on the way home from a night out.

The Caspian

155 Foregate Street, Chester, CH1 1HF

Mouth-watering pizzas and tasty kebabs, cheeseburgers, donner kebabs, calzone and delicious desserts - The Caspian is one of the most popular takeaways in the city, and if you order online you can save up to 10%!

Weston Grove chippy

Weston Grove, Upton, CH2 1QL

If you fancy a fish supper, Weston Grove Chip Shop in Upton is a popular choice with many. It's run by potato grower David Linton who prides himself on his home grown potatoes and sustainability sourced top quality fish.

They also specialise in gluten free fish & chips although it is advisable to ring beforehand 01244 669009.

Mayflower

123 Foregate Street, Chester, CH1 1HB

Mayflower is one of the most popular Chinese restaurants in Chester, with Chinese, Peking and Cantonese cuisine also on the menu. Offering all the favourite curry, sweet and sour, duck, king prawn and szechuan dishes.

Domino's

96 Foregate Street, Chester, CH1 1HB

It's a chain but a popular one. You have to admit, there are few better things than a Domino's pizza...

Wok & Go

114 Foregate Street, Chester, CH1 1HB

Fusion Asian cuisine in the form of noodles, stir fries, curries, soups, or rice, Wok & Go is definitely a good option for takeaway in the city, and there are two to choose from in Chester - one in Northgate Street and one in Foregate Street.

Which ones have we missed? Let us know in the comments below.