Chester's beautiful Grosvenor Park promises to be packed again this weekend as the heatwave continues.

The Green Flag award-winning public space is a hugely popular place for Cestrians and tourists to relax in the sun.

First opened in 1867, it is also Grade II* listed.

But to help keep the park in such fine condition, there are some guidelines to follow which some people may not know about:

Barbecues

It is tempting we know, but barbecues are not allowed for a couple of understandable reasons.

The Grosvenor Park website states: "The use of barbecues in Grosvenor Park is not permitted as they can damage the grass and remain hot for a considerable time after use.

"If left unattended, they can be a hazard to other park users and to the wildlife.

"Please respect the park and visitors by not setting up a barbecue."

Feeding animals

Anyone who has strolled through the park knows ducks, pigeons and squirrels will try to score some scraps.

Especially the squirrels.

Advice is it is 'not good practice' to provide food for the animals.

This is because it could reinforce their behaviour and train them to become 'more aggressive' beggars.

There is the potential it could throw the ecosystem out of balance as populations increase and other animals could also be slowly poisoned by foods which are bad for them.

Dogs

Dogs are of course welcome in Grosvenor Park but owners are asked to keep their pets in sight and on a lead when necessary.

This is to make sure they do not disturb anyone who might not be comfortable with them.

Pooches are also not allowed in the park's streams and ponds for their own safety as well as that of other wildlife.

Litter

Don't be selfish and expect someone else to pick up after you. Put your rubbish in a bin.

Visitors are asked to 'respect' the park and its inhabitants.

