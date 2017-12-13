Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Win the ultimate festive day out with Stagecoach buses!

One lucky family will win an incredible festive day out in Liverpool thanks to Stagecoach.

In addition to free travel on the luxury Gold 1 bus from Chester city centre to Liverpool, you can also win tickets for a family ice skate (two adults and three children) at the Liverpool Ice Festival on the Pier Head.

You can also squeeze in a spot of retail therapy with a £50 gift card to spend at the Liverpool ONE retail and leisure destination. Finish your day taking in the breathtaking views the city has to offer at the Wheel of Liverpool on the Albert Dock.

Getting to Liverpool has never been easier or more affordable thanks to the Gold 1 bus.

Travel in style with comfortable e-leather seats, free Wi-Fi and USB charging ports – great for those wanting to stay connected while on the move.

With buses every 30 minutes (peak times only) from Liverpool to Chester, leave the car at home and travel by bus to ensure your Christmas is stress-free. Family tickets (up to two adults and three children) cost £11.

For more information, visit www.stagecoachbus.com

The Chronicle has teamed up with Stagecoach to offer readers the chance to win a fabulous festive day out in Liverpool.

You can enter the competition by post or online.

By post: Answer the following question and then send your completed entry form to: Michael Green, Stagecoach Competition, The Chronicle, Maple House, Sealand Road, Chester, CH1 4RN by Tuesday, December 19.

To enter online, click enter here and answer the following question:

Q: Where is the Wheel of Liverpool located in the city?