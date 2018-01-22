Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the stars of legendary TV comedy show Only Fools and Horses is returning to Chester with his one-man show.

Actor John Challis played Boycie in the BBC TV series and he will be visiting 14 theatres and arts centres to talk about Only Fools And Horses, including the Forum Studio Theatre on Saturday, March 31.

Fans can enjoy an intimate evening with Mr Challis in a one-off show after which, he will meet and greet fans.

The national treasure will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his dazzling career.

Having worked with some of the biggest names in show business, he will be spilling the beans about Only Fools and Horses co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

He’ll also describe his encounters with friends and fellow performers like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oliver Reed and George Best as well as recalling tales from his time in Doctor Who, Coronation Street and other TV classics.

Mr Challis will also meet fans after the show to sign autographs and pose for pictures, while signing copies of his autobiography, Being Boycie, and novel, Reggie: A Stag At Bay.

For more details, ring the Forum Studio Theatre box office on 01244 341296.