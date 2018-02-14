Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

US comedian and film actor Rob Schneider is coming to the UK this March for a five-date tour which includes an appearance at The Live Rooms in Chester.

Highly acclaimed as an actor, writer and director, Rob is a household name having starred in many successful comedy films over the past 20 years, including many starring Adam Sandler.

His films include Grown Ups, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan, Big Daddy and The Waterboy.

He also starred in the movie Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (which was the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000), along with The Hot Chick and The Animal.

Rob first came to prominence on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, co-written with his SNL friends Adam Sandler, Tim Meadow, and David Spade, for which he is a three-time Emmy winner.

The San Francisco-born funnyman is well known for his trademark blend of character and comedic acting and has become one of the most popular touring acts on the live comedy circuit.

He is recognised in living rooms across the globe more recently for his 2015 TV show Real Rob, a docu-series which is already into its second season on Netflix and follows the everyday life of Rob, including his wife Patricia and daughter Miranda.

The series marks the first time any actor has ever written, produced, starred in, directed and financed an entire season of a television show.

Rob Schneider will be at The Live Rooms in Chester on Saturday, March 17. Tickets are on sale via www.myticket.co.uk.