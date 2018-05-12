Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Master of the one-liner Tim Vine is coming to Chester on his autumn tour – telling lots of new jokes, showing off homemade props, and singing some daft new ditties.

Tim will take to the Storyhouse stage with his ‘Sunset Milk Idiot’ show on Thursday, October 4.

Tim sold out the entire run of this new show at the Edinburgh Festival, where he had previously won the award for Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe in 2010 and 2014, as well as runner-up spots in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Fresh from his success on BBC Radio 4 with The Tim Vine Chat Show, which has just finished its second series, and on BBC One with the very silly Tim Vine Travels Through Time, Tim is arriving in Chester with a barrage of daft jokes and songs.

Since winning the Perrier Newcomer award at the Fringe back in 1995, the former world record holder for most jokes told in an hour has gone on to perform numerous sell-out tours and festivals in the UK and beyond.

On the back of these shows he has released five stand-up DVDs including Punslinger, Jokeamotive and Tim Timinee Tim Timinee Tim Tim To You, and his vast wealth of material has been preserved in books such as The Biggest Ever Tim Vine Joke Book and The Tim Vine Bumper Book Of Silliness.

Besides stand-up, Vine has had acting success with Not Going Out, The Sketch Show and Blandings on television.

He wrote, directed and performed in the feature film Fearmoth, which was premiered at the Brighton Film Festival in November 2017.

He also presented gameshows like Whittle, Fluke and Don’t Blow The Inheritance; was a finalist in Let’s Dance For Comic Relief 2013; and won Sport Relief’s Let’s Play Darts.

Providing support is the legendary comedy magician John Archer.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at £25.50.

Book online at www.storyhouse.com , by phone on 01244 409 113, or from Storyhouse on Hunter Street.