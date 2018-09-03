The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chris Evans is stepping down from his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show after eight years, he revealed live on air this morning.

The 52-year-old year old broke the surprising news to listeners earlier today, (Monday, September 3) after hinting at a 'big announcement throughout his Monday morning show.

He said: "Some of us are mountain climbers and if you get to the top of your favourite mountain and you stay there, you become an observer.

"I want to keep climbing."

(Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

Cheshire-born Chris took over the breakfast show from Sir Terry Wogan in 2010 and attracts 9m listeners - more than any other breakfast show in the country.

There has been no mention of who will succeed him but the presenter wished them all the best.

"Whoever takes over this show, good for you because it's the best. It's the best," he said.

Chris will remain on air until Christmas, with his last scheduled show set to be Friday, December 21.