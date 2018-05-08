Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We know how great Chester is (obviously) but it's not only us who love the city - it has quite the celebrity following.

A number of famous faces can't seem to get enough of our great city - and here are just some of them who have been spotted here in the last few years.

Paul Hollywood

The Chronicle's chief reporter David Holmes was strolling through Chester city centre on a balmy Monday evening last July when a black Aston Martin roared past him and parked ostentatiously in front of the Chester Grosvenor.

Who should the occupant turn out to be but everyone's favourite silver haired baker Paul Hollywood who was visiting the hotel as a guest and to film a new series about his baking career.

Luckily, David managed to convince Wallasey-born Paul to sit down with him and reminisce about his memories of Chester and his early career as head baker at The Grosvenor.

“I’ve always been very fond of Chester," he said. " I’ve got good memories from here. I cut my teeth when I was growing up here.”

You can read Paul's interview with David in full here

Elvis Costello

(Image: Antonio Chester)

Critically acclaimed singer Elvis Costello almost blended into the crowds on Eastgate Street when he partook in a spot of shopping back in 2016.

But he didn't escape the eagle eye of lifelong fan Tony Chester, the person behind Chester's well known Twitter account S*** Chester, who asked Elvis for a picture.

The singer, whose real name is Declan McManus, had been shopping in the Liverpool DC shop with his wife, Canadian jazz singer Diana Krall.

Frank and Christine Lampard

(Image: Urbano 32)

Staff at Chester pizza restaurant Urbano 32 got the shock of their lives when the then engaged Frank Lampard and Christine Bleakley popped in for lunch back in 2015.

The couple, who are now married, took a break from shopping in Chester to share some starters together, but still took time to pose for a picture for staff.

Deputy manager Claire Taylor described them as 'so nice, really friendly and just like any other customers'.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Back in November last year, William and Kate were spotted at Chester's Carriage Shed before they boarded a train back to London.

There had been speculation that the family, accompanied by royal protection officers, could have been visiting Eaton Hall where the Grosvenors had held their annual bonfire and fireworks display.

William and Kate, who was in the early stages of pregnancy Prince Louis at the time, were travelling with their elder children George and Charlotte and missed their original train at 2.33pm so had to get on an ‘empty’ train to Crewe about 10 minutes later.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes

(Image: ITV)

Chester-born actor Tom Hughes brought his girlfriend and Victoria co-star Jenna Coleman home for Christmas 2016 and the two were spotted strolling through the city centre on Boxing Day.

The pair, who played Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on the ITV show, recently moved in together in London.

Jeremy Vine

BBC Radio 2 presenter was so impressed with Chester during a stint at Storyhouse last November that he made a Twitter video saying how he felt 'lucky' to be visiting.

The broadcaster was at Storyhouse to talk about his memoir What I Learnt and later tweeted to his 648,000 followers: "You know that thing when you go somewhere and its been years and years in the making but you just go and you find it all ready made and you feel really lucky? Happened to me tonight in Chester."

Standing outside Storyhouse, he added: "That's the place - had a fantastic welcome. Cinema, theatre, library, everything. Great place. Loved it. Thank you Chester."

Watch the video here

Roman Abramovich

(Image: Jack Nyhan)

Roman Chester took on a new meaning when billionaire Roman Abramovich was spotted in the city streets.

The owner of Chelsea Football Club had flown into the county by helicopter to watch two of his daughters compete in the amateur competitions at Bolesworth International in June 2016.

But strolling around the city centre with his corgis, he was only too happy to oblige a number of fans by posing for pictures with them.

Steve Coogan

Alan Partridge's alter ego Steve Coogan showed his support for Chester's Labour parliamentary candidate Chris Matheson by taking part in a soapbox-style rally in the city centre in the run up to last year's election.

He said: "Chris is widely recognised as one of the hardest working MPs in Parliament and never stops talking about Chester. Every time he gets up to speak he talks about this city and the people who live here.

"We need good people in Parliament, to stand up for constituents and to represent all of us on the big issues. That’s why I’m backing Chris, because he’s one of the good ones.”

Sir Terry Wogan

Just months before his sad death from cancer in January 2016, Sir Terry was sampling the culinary delights of Chester for am upcoming BBC2 show.

The broadcasting legend was spotted at Tea on the Wall, at Corks Out on Watergate Street and at the Refectory of Chester Cathedral filming for Terry and Mason’s Great Food Trip.

Sir Terry said: “We love Chester – it’s a lovely, lovely city. It doesn’t let you down when you are on foot – it’s a bit like walking around London.”

Juan Mata

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata shared a picture of himself enjoying the view from the Eastgate Clock two days after Christmas in 2016.

And around the same time, his teammates David De Gea and Phil Jones were also spotted taking in the city sights!

Scott Disick

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick sent crowds wild when he visited Rosies nightclub in 2015.

The reality star, who refers to himself as 'Lord Disick', arrived in a Rolls Royce and was greeted by hundreds of screaming fans whom he playfully referred to as 'peasants'.

Disick’s small entourage included his friend Chris Reda, who regularly appears on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and he was happy to chat with fans and pose for photographs before partying with VIP guests including Big Brother housemate and Pet TV presenter Rebeckah Vaughan.