Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-based racing driver Seb Morris has signed up for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

The 22-year-old British GT Champion will join a host of other famous names on the E4 dating show from tomorrow night (Tuesday, February 13).

The former Abbey Gate College student is a multiple champion in motor racing, having won titles in a variety of categories – his first coming at just 14.

Last year, he debuted at the world-famous Daytona 24 Hours in America – after winning the Sunoco Whelen Challenge – and also won the British GT crown at the wheel of a Bentley Continental GT3 car, capable of over 200mph.

Morris said he is 'hugely excited' to be appearing on the famous dating show even though he admits it might be seen as a 'surprising career move'.

(Image: Jakob Ebrey Photography)

"Some might consider it a very bold move but motorsport is a cut-throat business and I have seen friends go from having a drive one season to not having one the next," he said.



“This is an opportunity for me to expand my career and grow as a person, but hopefully also introduce viewers to motorsport who might not otherwise be familiar with what we do – particularly outside of Formula One.

“Who would have thought 13 years ago, when I was loading up my little go-kart into the trailer on a snowy morning in Wales, I would one day appear on one of the biggest reality TV shows in the UK, while being a British champion at my sport... I certainly wouldn’t have believed it,” he added.





“It is huge for me to represent the motorsport sector and it shows how far the sport has come for someone like me to be considered a celebrity!”



Other celebrity figures all looking for love on the show include Flintshire's Olympic taekwondo gold medallist Jade Jones, TOWIE’s Gemma Collins, Jerry Maguire actor Jonathan Lipnicki and Love Island star Mike Thalassitis.



Morris makes his debut on the show at 9pm tomorrow night.



