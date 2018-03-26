Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Pride returns to the city in a riot of colour this summer.

Back for the sixth year, Chester's annual celebration of diversity and support for the city's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender+ community takes place on Saturday, August 11 at Castle Square.

M&S Bank have once again announced their sponsorship of the main stage and, with more than 60 stalls, a fun fair, marketplace and non stop entertainment, organisers have promised an unforgettable occasion.

(Image: David Sejrup)

More than 10,000 people attended last year's Pride, and similar numbers are hoped to be achieved this year.

Public sector organisations, charities, voluntary and social groups will be involved in the event which will also feature dedicated zones for young and older lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people to network, as well as an alcohol-free chill out area.

Sue Fox, CEO of M&S Bank and one of Outstanding’s leading LGBT Exec allies, said: "It’s incredibly important to me that we nurture an open and inclusive working environment where each and every colleague feels safe to bring their whole self to work.

"But it’s just as important that this feeling of inclusion - and of safety - doesn’t stop when people leave our business at the end of the day, that they feel it’s ok to be themselves when they travel to and from work and when they spend time with their partner, friends and family in our beautiful city each weekend.

“No one should have to hide any aspect of themselves and we’re delighted to be supporting Chester Pride and fostering an inclusive environment where everyone in Chester can be free to be exactly who they are.”

Chester Pride has a number of sponsorship opportunities available for organisations and business, and are also looking for volunteers to If you would like to register your interest in Chester Pride 2018 and find out more email info@chesterpride.co.uk.