Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In a closely contested season, Malcolm Peacock has been awarded Chester Photographic Society Photographer of the Year with 480 points.

The second placed Photographer of the Year was Sue Champion with 479 points, and Patricia Keegan was third with 467 points.

Ray Groome won Print Photographer of the Year, topping the sections for Nature, the President’s Transport Theme and also Monochrome.

The annual open competition for prints was awarded to Malcolm Peacock along with the President’s Transport Themed Digital section.

Patricia Keegan was awarded Digital Photographer of the Year, topping the Annual Open and Nature Digital sections.

The People Trophy for Digital images was won by Sue Champion with Keith Fitzpatrick winning the People Prints.

Ron Sutton won the Digital Monochrome category and John Hoyle was awarded Beginner of the Year for his Digital Images.

Members enjoyed their annual dinner at Eaton Golf Club when the awards were presented by President Keith Fitzpatrick.

CPS are planning an exhibition of prints later in the year, full details for this, plus other events can be found on the website: www.chesterps.org.