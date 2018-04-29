Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Join Crabwall Manor Hotel and Spa for two fully interactive, live-action evenings of drama, dining, and deaths with professional actors.

On Saturday, September 22 from 7.30pm, Miss Mapletree will investigate a series of deaths at Pokeingham-Softly-on-the-Wold when she suspects foul play.

Then, murder goes under the hammer as a previously undiscovered Sherlock Holmes mystery is up for auction at the Chinese Star Mystery on Saturday, October 20 from 7.30pm.

Both evenings include a three-course meal with coffee while the drama unfolds, ensuring guests are readily fuelled for the puzzles ahead to solve the mysterious murders.

Tickets to the evening are priced at £35 per person for either mystery event.

Contact Crabwall Manor Hotel and Spa for further details on 01244 851666 or leisure@crabwallhotel.co.uk.