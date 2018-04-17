Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A renowned fashion photographer and fine artist will be making an appearance at a Chester gallery to unveil a book celebrating his 25-year career.

Raphael Mazzucco will be releasing ‘The Never-Ending Summer’ at Castle Fine Art in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday (April 21).

The artist’s first ever collector’s edition book features behind the scenes photography and exclusive memoirs from his closest family as well as anecdotes from models and others he has worked with including Pamela Anderson and Alessandra Ambrosio.

A former professional soccer player and model, Raphael has photographed countless celebrities and created iconic images for some of the world’s best-known brands over his career. His photographs have also appeared across some of the world’s most noted magazines.

His fashion photographer eye for detail combined with strong artistic sensibilities are said to create art that has an almost hypnotic quality.

Mazzucco’s arrival onto the art scene was met with ‘widespread critical acclaim’ with Damien Hirst purchasing one of his collections for over $750,000, it is reported.

He said: “The process of working alongside the team at Castle Fine Art on this project has been awesome. It’s prompted me to recollect some of my very happiest times, a lot of career-defining moments and quite a few memories even I wouldn’t believe to be true if they hadn’t happened to me.”

He describes the book as ‘very special and dear to my heart’.

'Fascinating career'

Frances Broughton, gallery manager for Castle Fine Art, Chester, said: ‘’We’re looking forward to welcoming Raphael to the gallery to celebrate his fascinating career as an accomplished fashion photographer and artist.

“Our guests will be some of the first to view his new book which gives a rare insight into the creative processes of one of contemporary art’s most compelling and charismatic creators.”

Every copy of the book is presented in a box made from antique pine which is more than a century old.

Visitors wishing to attend the event and meet the artist should contact the gallery by emailing chester@castlefineart.com or telephone 01244 345800.