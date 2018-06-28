Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Singers from across the Atlantic are to perform in Chester.

The performances, linked to the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, follow on from the success of last year’s ‘mini Eisteddfod’ in the city.

During the week of the Eisteddfod the choirs will be singing to help promote the festival’s message of peace and goodwill.

Attracting up to 4,000 performers and up to 50,000 visitors annually, the international event takes place every year during the first week of July.

The project will offer an opportunity for Chester audiences to appreciate some of the ‘exceptional talent’ with free performances scheduled at Storyhouse and Chester Cathedral.

The first performance will see the Calgary Girls Choir, age 16-18, who are travelling over 3,500 miles to compete for the prestigious Choir of the World title in Llangollen. They plan to raise the roof at Storyhouse on July 3 with an uplifting choral performance from 2.30pm to 3.15pm.

Quintessential Vocal Ensemble, also from Canada, will be performing in Chester Cathedral on Thursday, July 5, from 2.30pm, again free of charge.

Celebrating 25 years as one of Canada’s most accomplished amateur choirs the group will bring together more than 60 singers from the thriving musical city of St. John’s in Newfoundland.

Eisteddfod chairman Rhys Davies commented: “Following the success of last year’s ‘mini Eisteddfod’ in Chester, we’re pleased to once again bring the joy and wealth of international talent of the Eisteddfod to the city.

“As Storyhouse and Chester Cathedral welcome both Calgary Girls Choir and Quintessential Vocal Ensemble we’d like to extend our welcome all the way to Chester from the Dee Valley.”

At Storyhouse Sam Bain said: “We’re delighted to host Calgary Girls Choir at Storyhouse this July. We’d like to wish all of the talented singers the best of luck for the upcoming Choir of the World competition as we look forward to experiencing an afternoon held in true Llangollen Eisteddfod style.”

This year the star-studded concert line-up in Llangollen features performances from prolific artists including Van Morrison and Alfie Boe. Indie pop legends Kaiser Chiefs, 90s icons Toploader and pop rock band Hoosiers will also be taking centre stage during Llanfest, the festival’s finale party on Sunday, July 8. For more information, visit www.llangollen.net

Founded in 1947 the Eisteddfod is an annual festival of music, dance and culture which includes competitions showcasing choirs and dance troupes from across the globe. It is acknowledged as one of the foremost world festivals.