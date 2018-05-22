Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A musical treat for every age will be on offer at a Chester concert.

Chester Operatic Society’s next production ‘Movie Magic’, to be staged in the atmospheric surroundings of St Mary’s Creative Space from Friday, June 8, to Sunday, June 10, features a programme of songs from the silver screen and will showcase the talents of some of the society’s newcomers as well as its established members.

Small groups, soloists, duets and full choral numbers complete with choreography will make up the programme with hits from films as diverse as ‘Casablanca’ (1942), ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ (1971), and ‘La La Land’ (2016).

“Whatever your generation there will be a song to tap your feet to or which tugs at your heartstrings,” the society suggests.

At the age of 14, Charlotte Allcock from Warrington is currently the society’s youngest member though ‘Movie Magic’ will not be her debut as she recently joined parents Sally and Neil to perform in the sell-out production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ at Storyhouse.

Charlotte, who has been dancing since the age of four, loves singing and acting and has even flown on a wire as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan.

Friends Hannah Henshall, 19, from Chester, and Gabby Roberts, 20, from Old Colwyn, joined the society in January and are said to be loving the group’s community atmosphere as well as the challenge of learning songs they didn’t know before.

Another relatively new face is Vicky Macdonald, also aged 20, who will perform a duet in the concert with Charlotte.

Vicky, from Boughton Heath, joined the society earlier this year for ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ and will be back on the Storyhouse stage in October in Castaway Theatre’s production of ‘Oliver’ where she is taking on the role of Nancy.

She describes the society as ‘home from home’.

“The fact that so many young people are joining and staying speaks volumes for the society and all it stands for”, says Jim Draper, 74.

Having joined in 1992 he has lost count of exactly how many performances he has taken part in but says it is ‘every show bar two from 1992 to 2013 and every concert as well’.

Fellow society veteran Iori Jones also wholeheartedly welcomes the recent newcomers, suggesting: “It’s vital we ensure that we encourage new young talent.”

Performances of ‘Movie Magic’ will be at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £14 (£7 for under 12s) and can be purchased either by telephone on 01244 375662 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chesteroperatic.

Anyone interested in joining the society should email info@chesteroperatic.co.uk.