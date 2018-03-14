Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy meeting your soulmate fully starkers? You're in with a chance as Channel 4 are searching for singletons to appear in the third series of the hugely popular dating show.

Producers are looking for single people who will gladly strip off and display their naked bodies to the nation in a bid to find true love, reports our sister paper The Cambridge News .

The controversial show, hosted by Anna Richardson, which first aired in 2016, sees contestants put their naked bodies on show for a member of the opposite sex to scrutinise and choose the body that floats their boat.

Once a match is selected the couple then go on a fully clothed date. Needless to say, the show encourages extreme backward dating.

To take part just head to the Studio Lambert website and click apply now. You can even register with Facebook as they already have all your data harvested or alternatively you can do it the old-fashioned way and enter your details manually.

Understandably there are quite a lot of terms and conditions involved in this so here's a rundown of some of them:

That you are aged 18 years or over on the date of submitting your application and a British National and/or have the right to reside in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland and that you are not employed or engaged and have not been previously employed or engaged by any company within the All 3 Media Group or Channel 4 and you are not a live-in partner or immediate relative of an employee of or worker for any company within the All 3 Media Group or Channel 4.