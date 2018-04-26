Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calling all dog lovers! Woof! Festival is coming to Sutton Fields in Cheshire on July 22 and promises to be an enjoyable day out for the entire family.

The festival will be a superb event for dog lovers and is the largest French Bulldog, Boston Terrier, Pug and British Bulldog event in the UK.

Thousands of owners and their dogs will be attending to help raise money for the PDSA’s new animal hospital in Manchester. The event will also raise awareness of the UK’s cruel puppy farming trade.

There will be a wealth of activities at the festival, including live music, celebrity guests, a fun dog show hosted by the Willows Vet Group, agility courses, an artisan trade village, lots of exciting children’s activities, and the finest food and drink available in Cheshire.

An attempt to beat a Guinness World Record will also be made at the Cheshire event. The existing record for the largest single breed dog walk with French Bulldogs stands at 783 dogs, and Woof! Festival is hosting a one mile walk around the venue in an attempt to beat that record.

Tickets for Woof! Festival cost £9.50 in advance, and a small number of tickets will also be available on the day. For more information check out www.wooffestival.co.uk or visit https://www.facebook.com/WoofFestivalUK/.

Alternatively, email info@wooffestival.co.uk.

Tickets can be purchased at https://wwwskiddle.com/festivals/woof-festival/.